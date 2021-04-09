iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

