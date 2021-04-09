Jacobs & Co. CA Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $508.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.16 and a 12-month high of $516.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

