James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 788,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,470.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

RDI stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

