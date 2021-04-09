Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 586,763 shares.The stock last traded at $36.44 and had previously closed at $36.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Jamf alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $2,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.