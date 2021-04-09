Jayne Cottam Buys 207 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 207 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($197.43).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 198 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

On Friday, February 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 201 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

LON AGR opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.97) on Friday. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 84 ($1.10).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

