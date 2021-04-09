Jayne Cottam Buys 207 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.43).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 198 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

On Friday, February 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 201 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 84 ($1.10).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

