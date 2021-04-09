Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sumitomo Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.14. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

