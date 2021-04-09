JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. JinkoSolar updated its Q1 2021

NYSE JKS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 7,123,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,448. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

