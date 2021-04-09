Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Purchases 372 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($223.57).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 442 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £172.38 ($225.22).

CPI opened at GBX 45.37 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.09. The stock has a market cap of £757.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71.

CPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.78 ($0.86).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

