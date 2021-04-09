JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €131.33 ($154.51).

ML stock opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €124.39 and a 200 day moving average of €108.85. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

