JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€228.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €215.69 ($253.76).

Allianz stock opened at €218.80 ($257.41) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €209.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €191.83.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

