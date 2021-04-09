JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 97,467 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $57,267,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Adient stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

