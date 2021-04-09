JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 14,177 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.