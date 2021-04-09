JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 76,206 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $66.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

