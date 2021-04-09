JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.93 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 312,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Workiva worth $30,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $20,065,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,807,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Workiva by 361.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

WK stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

