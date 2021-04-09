JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.89.

JPM stock opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $473.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 191,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

