JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.32. 525,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,449,391. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

