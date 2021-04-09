JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of United Bankshares worth $29,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.