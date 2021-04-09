JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,235,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,986,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347,968 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PG&E by 34.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.