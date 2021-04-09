Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $1,220,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $60.54. 345,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

