Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $1,220,600.00.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $60.54. 345,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit