KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,718,000.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

