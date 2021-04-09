Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 489.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,155 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 165,536 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.31. 771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,030. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

