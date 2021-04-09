Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $35.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.50 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $26.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $151.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $152.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $155.74 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $160.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 million, a PE ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.