KLAYswap Protocol Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $598.17 million and approximately $45.57 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $76.84 or 0.00131372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

