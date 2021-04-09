KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

KNYJY stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

