Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

