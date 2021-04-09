Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,858 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5,414.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $800.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $726.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.74. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $802.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

