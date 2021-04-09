Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 7,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 314,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,276.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $493,093.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock worth $15,898,710.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

