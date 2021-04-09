Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.57.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$36.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.45. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$17.02 and a 52 week high of C$40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

