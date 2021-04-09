Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:LIF)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.57.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$36.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.45. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$17.02 and a 52 week high of C$40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Earnings History and Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit