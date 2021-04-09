Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.01

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.01 ($24.72) and traded as high as €22.92 ($26.96). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €22.70 ($26.71), with a volume of 107,315 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.04.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

