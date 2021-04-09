Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $667.41

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $667.41 and last traded at $659.97, with a volume of 31822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $652.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $2,186,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.