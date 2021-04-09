Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Legacy Housing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $411,649. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

