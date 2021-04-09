Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 571,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after buying an additional 166,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.