Lennar Co. (LEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Lennar has raised its dividend by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

