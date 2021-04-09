Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

