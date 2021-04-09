Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Chevron by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. 105,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.