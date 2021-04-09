Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. 603,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

