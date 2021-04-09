Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

