Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit