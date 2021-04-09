Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,495. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

