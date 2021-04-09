Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

