LifeVantage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,375 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,800% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.

LFVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 106,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,821. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

