Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $162.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. It derives a substantial portion of its revenues from royalties associated with the sales of Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition. Absence of new deals or increase in inactive licensing deals related to Ligand’s technology platforms will impact future revenues. However, Ligand’s Captisol Formulation technology resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

