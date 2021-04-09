Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 7,971 shares worth $135,759. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

