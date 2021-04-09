Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $113,878.90 and approximately $109.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.79 or 1.00076842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00114251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001332 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005560 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

