Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.40. 36,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

