Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.89. 1,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,806. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

