Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.29. 105,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,275,166. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

