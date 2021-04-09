Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,870. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.