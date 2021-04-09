LPL Financial LLC Purchases 966 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 65,035 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $3,576,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,548,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $722,506.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $93.86 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $101.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

