LTO Network Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $229.43 million and $15.44 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038059 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,251,975 coins and its circulating supply is 280,246,698 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

